KeyCorp Comments on Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.65 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.69.

NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 224.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,567,000 after buying an additional 3,262,364 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 543.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,599 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,131,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 656,948 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $320,934,000 after acquiring an additional 437,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 273.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 410,198 shares during the period. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

