Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $11.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

