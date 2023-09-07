BITCOIN ADDITIONAL One Day Trading Volume Hits $387,876.35 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $25,738.82 or 1.00038917 BTC on popular exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $319.64 million and approximately $387,876.35 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015168 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 25,793.64265185 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $371,678.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

