Whitestone REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 64.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

NYSE WSR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.99. 23,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,324. The company has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSR. Truist Financial upped their price target on Whitestone REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

