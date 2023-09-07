Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.55 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $107.37 million and $11.55 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.82 or 0.00014851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020900 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00017537 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015168 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,738.82 or 1.00038917 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 4.0645796 USD and is down -3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $9,819,947.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.