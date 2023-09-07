Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.38. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CWB. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.75.

CWB stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,355. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$21.21 and a twelve month high of C$29.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

