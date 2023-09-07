Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.96. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $8.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.12. 174,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,454,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $81.17. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $504,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,776,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,000 after buying an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

