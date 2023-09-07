IDEX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.84 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $32.45 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is a cryptocurrency token linked to the IDEX decentralized exchange. It’s an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for governance and operations on the exchange. Token holders can vote on decisions, get a share of trading fees, and pay transaction fees. IDEX combines the speed of centralized exchanges with the security of decentralized ones, using a hybrid architecture that leverages off-chain and on-chain processes. It was created by Alex Wearn and Philip Wearn of Aurora Labs S.A.”

