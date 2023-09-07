Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $497.72 million and $1.52 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 500,381,602 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

