Axiom Investors LLC DE Trims Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,670 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.08% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,752.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.4 %

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

NYSE:APLE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,311. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on APLE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with more than 28,900 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.