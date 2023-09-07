Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO) Announces GBX 1.37 Dividend

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance
Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock opened at GBX 58.40 ($0.74) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 58.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.33. The firm has a market cap of £229.79 million, a P/E ratio of 953.33 and a beta of 0.23. Triple Point Social Housing REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 42.25 ($0.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 87.90 ($1.11).
Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile
