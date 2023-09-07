ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PJ) Raises Dividend to $1.24 Per Share

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 1.238 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from ANZ Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.13.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

