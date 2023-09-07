Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PH) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.43 Per Share

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PH – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.432 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.32.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance
