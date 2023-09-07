SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a boost from SKY Network Television’s previous final dividend of $0.07.
SKY Network Television Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76.
About SKY Network Television
