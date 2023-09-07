SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.56

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock opened at GBX 74 ($0.93) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £814 million, a PE ratio of 1,055.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 84.07. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 70.30 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 116.40 ($1.47).

In other SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust news, insider Sarika Patel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($4,736.04). In other news, insider Christopher Knowles purchased 20,000 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($18,944.18). Also, insider Sarika Patel purchased 5,000 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £3,750 ($4,736.04). 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

