BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
FRA stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
