BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

FRA stock opened at $12.56 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

