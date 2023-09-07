Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1826 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Compagnie Financière Richemont’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of CFRUY opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

