Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (ASX:RWC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Reliance Worldwide’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.24, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Reliance Worldwide

In related news, insider Brad Soller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.01 ($2.58) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,050.00 ($25,838.71). In other news, insider Brad Soller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.01 ($2.58) per share, with a total value of A$40,050.00 ($25,838.71). Also, insider Ian Rowden acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.67 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of A$54,975.00 ($35,467.74). 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Worldwide Company Profile

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

