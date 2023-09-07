Analyzing Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) and Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) and Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Barrick Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines $681.49 million 1.21 -$128.13 million ($0.48) -5.91 Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 2.52 $432.00 million ($0.04) -396.00

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fortuna Silver Mines. Barrick Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortuna Silver Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

31.2% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fortuna Silver Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fortuna Silver Mines and Barrick Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines 0 1 0 0 2.00 Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus target price of $9.08, indicating a potential upside of 220.40%. Given Fortuna Silver Mines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fortuna Silver Mines is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Fortuna Silver Mines and Barrick Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines -22.51% 1.92% 1.31% Barrick Gold -0.64% 3.25% 2.23%

Risk and Volatility

Fortuna Silver Mines has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Fortuna Silver Mines on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

