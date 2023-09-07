Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

SPWH opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $169.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 93.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 191.8% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 81,420 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 115.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 383,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 205,750 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,315,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 184,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 143.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 94,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 55,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

