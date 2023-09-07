Financial Contrast: nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) vs. Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) and Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares nLIGHT and Nordic Semiconductor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets nLIGHT -23.27% -17.10% -14.04% Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for nLIGHT and Nordic Semiconductor ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score nLIGHT 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nordic Semiconductor ASA 3 2 2 0 1.86

Earnings & Valuation

nLIGHT presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 67.71%. Given nLIGHT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than Nordic Semiconductor ASA.

This table compares nLIGHT and Nordic Semiconductor ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio nLIGHT $242.06 million 2.14 -$54.58 million ($1.15) -9.68 Nordic Semiconductor ASA N/A N/A N/A $0.09 123.34

Nordic Semiconductor ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nordic Semiconductor ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Nordic Semiconductor ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of nLIGHT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About nLIGHT

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

About Nordic Semiconductor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, sells, and delivers integrated circuits (ICs) and related products and services for use in short- and long- range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company offers bluetooth and multiprotocol Systems-on-Chip (SoCs) that provides short-range connectivity; and Systems-in-Package (SiPs), which offers connectivity on long-range LTE-M and NB-IoT cellular networks. It also provides nRF9160 SiP low power cellular IoT device, nRF Cloud solution, nRF Connect software development kit, and third-party cellular modules; DECT NR+, a non-cellular radio standard; nRF7002 Wi-Fi companion ICs; and nRF52840 and nRF5340 multiprotocol SoCs. In addition, the company offers Bluetooth mesh; Bluetooth direction finding solution; Bluetooth Low Energy SoCs; Bluetooth LE audio products; Matter, a Connected Home over IP solution; Thread, an IP-based wireless networking protocol solution; Zigbee products; ANT solutions, including wireless multiprotocol SoCs supporting the ANT wireless protocol; pre-certified development modules and modems; and range extenders. Further, it provides built-in power management on SoCs and dedicated power management ICs comprising nPM1100 PMIC, nPM1300 PMIC, nPM6001 PMIC, nPM1100 EK, and Power Profiler Kit II; Device-to-nRF Cloud and Cloud-to-nRF Cloud solutions; and application specific integrated circuits and related consulting services. The company's products are used in various applications, such as automotive, beacon, computer peripherals, connected health, connected home, education, industrial automation, LED lighting, logistics and transport, retail and payment, sports and fitness, toys and gaming, virtual reality and augmented reality products, and wearables. Nordic Semiconductor ASA was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.