Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) SVP Paul Griscom Sells 1,212 Shares of Stock

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,212 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $14,810.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paul Griscom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Paul Griscom sold 338 shares of Macy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $5,391.10.

On Friday, June 16th, Paul Griscom sold 8,044 shares of Macy’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $127,899.60.

Macy’s Stock Performance

M stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.26. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $25.12.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.1654 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macy’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its stake in Macy’s by 77.8% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

