Financial Contrast: Semantix (STIX) versus Its Peers

Semantix (NASDAQ:STIX – Get Free Report) is one of 67 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Semantix to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Semantix and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Semantix $50.76 million -$63.61 million -1.42 Semantix Competitors $2.22 billion $160.58 million 12.44

Semantix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Semantix. Semantix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semantix 0 1 0 0 2.00 Semantix Competitors 234 1556 2660 85 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Semantix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Semantix presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.83%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Semantix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Semantix is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Semantix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.5% of Semantix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Semantix has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semantix’s competitors have a beta of 2.37, meaning that their average stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semantix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semantix -122.82% -83.91% -48.34% Semantix Competitors -16.41% -23.06% -5.28%

Summary

Semantix competitors beat Semantix on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Semantix Company Profile

Semantix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end proprietary Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform in Latin America and the United States. The company offers SDP, a multi-cloud SaaS data platform that provides data integration, data operations, machine learning operations, data governance, data sharing, and data visualization for financial institutions; healthcare plans operators, health insurance brokers, hospitals, clinics, and imaging and diagnostics facilities; and retailers. It also sells third-party software licenses to the finance, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, industrials, and other sectors. In addition, the company offers artificial intelligence and data analytics services, including consulting, cloud monitoring, data integration, data science, and data engineering. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

