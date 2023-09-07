Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 2,160 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $15,314.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, K Charles Janac sold 4,804 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $33,772.12.

On Monday, June 12th, K Charles Janac sold 13,764 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $96,898.56.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIP opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $263.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.96. Arteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. Arteris had a negative return on equity of 93.50% and a negative net margin of 63.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIP shares. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Arteris from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arteris from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Arteris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 422,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 96,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arteris by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 154,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

