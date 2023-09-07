BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $205,095.79 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 66.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $205,095.79 and approximately $78.01 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 74.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00007071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00020944 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017510 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015254 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,711.03 or 1.00048226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (CRYPTO:BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.02658794 USD and is down -6.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $81.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

