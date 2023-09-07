Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $99.40 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Horizen has a total market cap of $99.40 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $7.05 or 0.00027440 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00096489 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00048530 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000205 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,096,375 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.