Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Director Christian O. Henry Sells 4,499 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) Director Christian O. Henry sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $10,032.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,243,377 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,730.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $3.52.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 66.58% and a negative net margin of 375.48%. Research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

DNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

