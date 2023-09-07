Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Reaches $652.28 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $652.28 million and approximately $11.79 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001588 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 972,658,408 coins and its circulating supply is 951,635,454 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

