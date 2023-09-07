Volt Resources Limited (ASX:VRC) Insider Prashant Chintawar Purchases 1,450,000 Shares of Stock

Volt Resources Limited (ASX:VRC – Get Free Report) insider Prashant Chintawar purchased 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,050.00 ($8,419.35).
Volt Resources Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07.
About Volt Resources
