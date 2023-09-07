Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $4.50 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $724.17 million and approximately $22.95 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $4.50 or 0.00017510 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,934,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 140,847,525.92445415 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.56635366 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $21,364,072.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

