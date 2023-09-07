Steem Achieves Market Cap of $68.74 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Steem has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $68.74 million and $1.22 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,698.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00244872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00742289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00553494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00059818 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00117685 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 443,173,136 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

