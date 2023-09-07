Verge Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.49 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Verge has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $55.06 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,698.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00244872 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.76 or 0.00742289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00014587 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00553494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00059818 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000041 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00117685 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,210,063 coins and its circulating supply is 16,521,210,057 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

