Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.13 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $82.13 million and approximately $995,728.21 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,625,097 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,625,097.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02141712 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $870,367.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

