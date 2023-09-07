Terra Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $149.58 Million (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001582 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $149.58 million and approximately $14.26 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001245 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 368,028,167 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.