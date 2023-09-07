IOTA (MIOTA) Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000677 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $483.48 million and $6.06 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003869 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005997 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.