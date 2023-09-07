The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $143.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $75.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.71.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

