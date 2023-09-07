Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,951.77

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $70.00 million and $12,951.77 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,091,521,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,091,501,477 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.05228365 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13,246.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

