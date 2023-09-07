Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) CFO Sells 22,289 Shares of Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 22,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $139,306.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 460,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Oscar Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $6.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 310.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSCR shares. Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

