Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Director Robert Herman Hartheimer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,927. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Repay Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $8.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.42 and a beta of 1.00. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.00 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 10.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 620.4% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 2,124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,615 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $12,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Repay by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,688 shares during the period. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter worth about $9,137,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Repay in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

