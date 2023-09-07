Globus Maritime (GLBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th.

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

GLBS stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Maritime in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 207,259 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the second quarter worth about $629,000. 2.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

Featured Articles

