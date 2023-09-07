Karen Penrose Buys 130 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Free Report) insider Karen Penrose bought 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$267.74 ($172.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,805.94 ($22,455.45).
Cochlear Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
About Cochlear
