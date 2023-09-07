American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) COO Kurt Knight Sells 18,108 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) COO Kurt Knight sold 18,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $27,162.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,302,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kurt Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Kurt Knight sold 25,866 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $37,247.04.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Kurt Knight sold 5,574 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $12,875.94.

On Monday, July 3rd, Kurt Knight sold 6,151 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $12,978.61.

American Well Price Performance

NYSE AMWL opened at $1.40 on Thursday. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). American Well had a negative net margin of 226.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded American Well from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Well by 16.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Well by 272.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 353,598 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Well by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 679,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in American Well by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

