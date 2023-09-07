NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Kevin Yuann Sells 2,570 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $23,027.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,864.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NerdWallet Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NRDS opened at $8.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 872.87 and a beta of 1.51. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $21.74.
NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.22 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NRDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
