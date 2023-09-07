Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 398,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $652,824.06.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.99. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on Upstart in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,129,000 after acquiring an additional 50,890,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after buying an additional 840,668 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 468,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Upstart by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 710,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,449,000 after acquiring an additional 416,513 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

