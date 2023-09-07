BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder John S. Johnson III Sells 74,480 Shares

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 74,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $29,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,265,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BuzzFeed Price Performance

BZFD opened at $0.41 on Thursday. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BuzzFeed, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZFD. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after purchasing an additional 376,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Further Reading

