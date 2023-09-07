BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Major Shareholder John S. Johnson III Sells 74,480 Shares

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) major shareholder John S. Johnson III sold 74,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $29,792.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,265,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
BuzzFeed Price Performance
BZFD opened at $0.41 on Thursday. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.
BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 42.82% and a negative net margin of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that BuzzFeed, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on BuzzFeed from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BuzzFeed
About BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BuzzFeed
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Battle Of The Digital Payment Titans: Block, PayPal, And Visa
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.