Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung Sells 4,219 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Pulmonx Trading Up 5.7 %
NASDAQ LUNG opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.47.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 40.65% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
