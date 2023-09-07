Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CFO Derrick Sung Sells 4,219 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $42,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 40.65% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. Pulmonx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pulmonx by 61.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

