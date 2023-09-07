Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Director Magda Marquet Acquires 10,000 Shares

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Magda Marquet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $24,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Magda Marquet also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 31st, Magda Marquet purchased 1,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010.00.
Immix Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.29.
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th.
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
