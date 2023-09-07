Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) Director Magda Marquet Acquires 10,000 Shares

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) Director Magda Marquet bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $24,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Magda Marquet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Magda Marquet purchased 1,000 shares of Immix Biopharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010.00.

Immix Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMX opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.08. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Institutional Trading of Immix Biopharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Immix Biopharma by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 54,220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

