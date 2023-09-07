Evercore ISI Raises Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $42.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 258.22%. The business had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,589 shares of company stock worth $359,332. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter worth $26,850,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 995,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,896,000 after acquiring an additional 755,076 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 15.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after acquiring an additional 579,241 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $9,990,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $9,415,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

