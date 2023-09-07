Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 1,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Arista Networks Price Performance
NYSE:ANET opened at $197.55 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $198.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.16.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Arista Networks
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
