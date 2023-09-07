Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 1,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,480.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $197.55 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $198.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

