Morgan Stanley Increases Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $90.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on WELL. Barclays boosted their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
